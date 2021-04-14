MPD: 29-year-old man shot, wounded near 5th and Concordia
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 29-year-old man was shot and wounded near 5th and Concordia on Wednesday morning, April 14.
The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police are seeking unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.
