MPD: 28-year-old man shot, wounded near 29th and Burleigh
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 28-year-old man was shot and wounded near 29th and Burleigh on Thursday evening, Feb. 11.
The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police are seeking an unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
