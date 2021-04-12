MPD: 22-year-old woman shot, wounded near 30th and Wisconsin

article

Police say a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 30th and Wisconsin Avenue on Monday afternoon, April 12.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries -- and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.