MPD: 22-year-old woman shot, wounded near 30th and Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Police say a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 30th and Wisconsin Avenue on Monday afternoon, April 12. 

The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries -- and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

