MPD: 20-year-old Milwaukee man fatally shot near 49th and Center
MILWAUKEE - Police say a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 49th and Center on Monday evening, April 5.
Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds -- and later died.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.
