MPD: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee on Monday

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Monday morning, April 26. Two people were injured, one seriously, as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 4:35 a.m. near 85th Street and Brown Deer Road. Police say the victim, a 23-year-old woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting is the result of an argument. A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection to this incident.

The victim summoned police at 107 and Brown Deer.

107th and Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee

The second incident happened around 5:15 a.m. Police say tictim, a 37-year-old man from Milwaukee, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is expected to survive.

The location of the incident and circumstances are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.