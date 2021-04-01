MPD: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday, April 1. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near Hampton and Teutonia. Police say the victim, a 20-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

The second shooting happened around 2 a.m. near Auer Avenue and Sherman Boulevard. Polices say the victim, a 35-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.