Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday, April 1. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings. 

The first shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near Hampton and Teutonia. Police say the victim, a 20-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect. 

The second shooting happened around 2 a.m. near Auer Avenue and Sherman Boulevard. Polices say the victim, a 35-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

After year away, Irish Fest back for 2021, organizers say
slideshow

After year away, Irish Fest back for 2021, organizers say

Irish Fest is back on for 2021, organizers announced Wednesday, March 31 after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Brewers to face off against Minnesota Twins at American Family Field
slideshow

Brewers to face off against Minnesota Twins at American Family Field

The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate the 2021 Home Opener against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, April 1 at 1:10 p.m. at American Family Field.

Pandemic relief soon available for bars, restaurants

Under the American Rescue Plan, $28.6 billion in grants is available to restaurants, bars, food trucks and other entities.