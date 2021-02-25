Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 2 arrested after argument, battery incident at southside business

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a battery incident that happened at a business near 25th and National on the city's south side early Thursday, Feb. 25. 

Officials say around 1 a.m., an employee at the business and several individuals were involved in an argument. The argument escalated when one of the individuals damaged property from the business. The employee brandished and struck the victim with a firearm.

A 24-year-old man from Milwaukee and a 17-year-old male were arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

