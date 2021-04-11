MPD: 19-year-old shot near Teutonia and Kiley

article

Police are investigating a shooting that happened around noon Saturday near Teutonia and Kiley on the city's far north side.

The victim, a 19-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.