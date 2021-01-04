MPD: 18-year-old woman shot, wounded near 24th and Auer

Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old woman was shot and wounded near 24th and Auer on Sunday night, Jan. 3.

Officials say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m., but it was originally reported to have occurred near 36th and McKinley around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4.

The woman was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Officials are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.