MPD: 18-year-old woman shot, wounded near 24th and Auer

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old woman was shot and wounded near 24th and Auer on Sunday night, Jan. 3. 

Officials say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m., but it was originally reported to have occurred near 36th and McKinley around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4. 

The woman was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. 

Officials are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

