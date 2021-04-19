MPD: 17-year-old boy shot, seriously wounded near 47th and Center

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, April 18 near 47th and Center. It happened around 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old boy suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.