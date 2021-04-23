Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 15-year-old boy shot, wounded near 36th and Vienna in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, April 23 near 36th and Vienna. It happened around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 15-year old Milwaukee boy, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is recovering at a local hospital.  

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

COVID-19 relief money: Small businesses eligible for $5K grants
slideshow

COVID-19 relief money: Small businesses eligible for $5K grants

Support for small businesses is on its way after Governor Tony Evers vetoed the Republican-controlled Legislature's proposals on how to use $3.2 billion dollars in federal relief money.

Kenosha Indian Trail grad Nixon makes sales pitch to NFL teams
slideshow

Kenosha Indian Trail grad Nixon makes sales pitch to NFL teams

The NFL Draft get started one week from tonight, but it's not just the fans who are getting more and more excited. One of Kenosha's own is ready for his opportunity.

Blood supply shortage, according to Versiti

Versiti Blood Centers are seeing a large blood shortage right now—and they really noticed it after all of the car accidents due to Wednesday's weather.