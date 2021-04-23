MPD: 15-year-old boy shot, wounded near 36th and Vienna in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, April 23 near 36th and Vienna. It happened around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 15-year old Milwaukee boy, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is recovering at a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.