MPD: 15-year-old boy shot near 47th and Marion; suspects sought

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy near 47th and Marion on Monday morning, April 12.

The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. The teenager suffered a serious injury but is expected to survive, officials said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

