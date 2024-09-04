"The Moving City" art car; Milwaukee alderman concerned about $88K cost

The Brief New questions are being raised about the Art Car, a piece created to raise awareness about reckless driving in Milwaukee. The project cost $88,000 to complete. At least one alderman questions whether the expense was smart, considering the city's financial challenges.



It is an art piece meant for community interaction while highlighting the impact of reckless driving. But new questions are being raised about its cost.

"Oh honey, uh no, it's too much," said Margaret Sanders, a Milwaukee resident.

A Ford Ranger dressed in construction cones to highlight the dangers of reckless driving is certainly starting a conversation.

"The Mobile City," tool to raise awareness about reckless driving in Milwaukee

"Maybe we are not able to affect the change of people doing the reckless driving. But we can make sure that the woman who has three kids and lives on 36th and Capitol can get home tonight," said Sarah Davitt, Milwaukee Public Artist in Residence.

It is called The Moving City – a mobile art piece that cost Milwaukee $88,000.

"That's just, woo, too much money. Too, too much," Sanders said.

"I think it looks really cool, but it really does nothing to resolve the problem; the reckless driving," said Max, a Milwaukee resident.

At least one Milwaukee alderman agrees with that resident.

"I'm just here to say it's an irresponsible use of taxpayer dollars. $88,000 for something that's temporary," said Ald. Lamont Westmoreland.

The project was launched from the Milwaukee Arts Board. However, Alderman Westmoreland questions the investment considering the city's current financial challenges.

"A lot of the funds that were used were unused funds. So then it raised the question, are they getting too much money in the budget?" Westmoreland said. "Another thing that I'm looking at doing is changing an ordinance which something like this would have to come before the council."

FOX6 News reached out to the city's arts board. In a written statement, Vice Chair Polly Morris said the art car is "one of the biggest wins of the program." Morris said the city will take the truck to events for years to come.

FOX6 News also reached out to Alderwoman Milele Coggs, chair of the Arts Board, multiple times. We have not heard back.