Move-in day at Marquette residence halls on Aug. 24

Marquette University will welcome the Class of 2026 into its residence halls on Wednesday, Aug. 24, ahead of the start of the 2022-23 academic year.

"We're very excited to welcome this large class, the size of the class, the enthusiasm of our families says a lot about our community's confidence in this Jesuit Catholic Education," said Dr. Xavier Cole, VP of Student Affairs for Marquette.

The first day of school for all undergraduate students is Monday, Aug. 29.

During move-in, there will be street closures on 13th, 17th and 18th Streets between Wells Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

