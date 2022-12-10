Mount Pleasant head-on crash, driver suspected of OWI

article

A wrong-way, head-on crash in Mount Pleasant sent multiple people to the hospital with injuries Saturday night, Dec. 10.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Police were called to the area of Washington and Commerce around 7:20 p.m. for a reported wrong-way driver. While en route, another caller reported a head-on crash.

Upon arrival, police found three vehicles involved. Witnesses reported a red Kia driving the wrong way before colliding head-on with another vehicle near the intersection of Oakes Road.

The occupants of those two vehicles had to be extricated and sustained "severe," but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The driver of the red Kia was identified was a 23-year-old from Racine. The following charges are being recommended to the Racine County District Attorney's Office:

Operating while intoxicated (second offense) causing injury

Recklessly endangering safety (three counts)

First-degree reckless injury

Bail jumping

Mount Pleasant police and Wisconsin State Patrol will be continuing the investigation.