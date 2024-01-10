Mount Pleasant woman missing; police seek public's help

article

Mount Pleasant police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman deemed missing and endangered.

Police said 32-year-old Alexandria Pena was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 7 near Lapham and 6th in Milwaukee. She was last seen by her family on Nov. 3, 2023 and had not been in contact with them since Nov. 9, 2023.

Pena was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a Columbia jacket, a North Face beanie and with a brown leather purse.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police described her as 5-feet-4-inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has multiple tattoos, including a star behind her left ear.

Police are concerned for her safety and desire to check her welfare.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-977-1648.