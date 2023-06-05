Mount Pleasant Ulta $10K+ fragrance theft, Milwaukee woman charged

article

A Milwaukee woman is accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of fragrances from Ulta in Mount Pleasant, and prosecutors say she's suspected of similar thefts in Milwaukee, Kenosha and Highland Park, Illinois. She was out on bond for retail theft at the time.

The Mount Pleasant theft happened on Dec. 28, 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, two people (a man and woman) came in and took fragrances without paying for them.

Investigators learned $18,000 in property had been taken from Ulta in Highland Park, Illinois, and the complaint says some of the merchandise was tracked via GPS to Shavona Williams, 20. Surveillance from that crime showed she was wearing the same shoes and hat that she wore at the store in Mount Pleasant.

Prosecutors say investigators compared video from the Mount Pleasant crime to a booking photo of Williams and found that they matched. Again, she is also suspected of committing similar crimes in Milwaukee and Kenosha.

Online court records show she was out on a signature bond at the time of the December theft in Mount Pleasant, released in August. The complaint notes she missed court and her bond was forfeited in that case.

The new charges were filed in February and a warrant was issued for Williams' arrest. She made her initial appearance in court on June 2. Cash bond was set at $1,000.