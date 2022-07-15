Mount Pleasant stabbing investigation; police seek suspect
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A 59-year-old Mount Pleasant man was stabbed at a residence near Highway 11 and Kearney Avenue late on Thursday, July 14, officials say.
Mount Pleasant police say the crime happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injures.
Detectives are following up on multiple leads – and searching for the person responsible for this incident.
Officials say they do not believe there is any additional risk to the public.