Mount Pleasant stabbing investigation; police seek suspect

article

A 59-year-old Mount Pleasant man was stabbed at a residence near Highway 11 and Kearney Avenue late on Thursday, July 14, officials say.

Mount Pleasant police say the crime happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injures.

Detectives are following up on multiple leads – and searching for the person responsible for this incident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials say they do not believe there is any additional risk to the public.