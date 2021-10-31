Mount Pleasant rollover crash; 2 cited for reckless driving, racing

Expand / Collapse search

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police on Sunday, Oct. 31 responded to a rollover crash near Green Bay Road and Joanne Drive.

The crash ultimately involved three cars, police said. All three drivers were checked at the scene by South Shore Fire Department personnel.

The driver of one of the cars was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another driver had minor injuries.

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m., and Green Bay Road was shut down temporarily while the investigation and clean-up took place.

There are no suspicions of alcohol use, according to police; the crash was caused by two of the three drivers racing – weaving in and out of traffic – when one of them struck the third motorist. The drivers of those two cars were cited for reckless driving and racing.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

