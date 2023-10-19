Mount Pleasant officers threatened, man charged: 'Y'all be dead'

article

A Mount Pleasant man is charged with multiple felonies after prosecutors say he threatened to kill several officers and hurt one Wednesday, Oct. 18.

According to a criminal complaint, Mount Pleasant police were first called to the area of Green Bay and Kinzie for a report that 42-year-old Lequan Byles was "heavily intoxicated" and threatening to kill someone. Officers arrived and "advised him to have a seat and stop making a scene."

Byles told officers he was on probation and had been drinking, the complaint states, and told an officer to arrest him. At that point, prosecutors said he became "very loud and aggressive," and an officer told Byles he was "being detained" because of the disturbance.

The complaint states Byles began to resist arrest, flexing his muscles and making statements such as "I'll beat your (expletive)" and "You are not strong enough for me." After being placed in handcuffs, Byles allegedly kicked the squad car and began resisting again. Officers took Byles to the ground, where he hit an officer three times with his knee.

"As soon as I get out of here, she'll be dead, him, you, y'all be dead," Byles yelled, according to the complaint. He then continued to repeat "Y'all will be dead" while looking "directly" at each officer. Once at a hospital for medical clearance, Byles allegedly began using racial slurs toward the officers and again repeating death threats.

In all, Byles is charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, threat to a law enforcement officer (4 counts), criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct. His cash bond was set at $100,000 during an initial court appearance Thursday.