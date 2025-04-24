Mount Pleasant police chase; driver crashed into garage, arrested for OWI

article

The Brief A police chase in Mount Pleasant ended in a crash on Thursday morning, April 24. The vehicle and residence sustained significant damage due to the impact. The driver, a 34-year-old Racine man, sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody.



A 34-year-old Racine man was taken into custody on Thursday morning, April 24 after crashing into a garage in Mount Pleasant while fleeing from police.

Police chase & crash

What we know:

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, around 1:40 a.m. an officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on STH 31/S Green Bay Road.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, at which time the vehicle fled.

Following a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a residence on Regency Hills Drive near Providence Drive. The subject’s vehicle struck the garage, damaging the residence and two vehicles inside the garage.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The vehicle and residence sustained significant damage due to the impact.

There were no reported injuries to the residents inside the home at the time of the accident.

Driver arrested

What we know:

The driver, a 34-year-old Racine man, sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody. He was evaluated and treated by the South Shore Fire Department and transported to the hospital for further medical care.

He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI-2nd Offense), Possession of THC (Repeat Drug Offender), Reckless Endangering Safety-2nd Degree, and Fleeing and Eluding an Officer.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

He was on probation and was also placed on a probation hold. Multiple traffic citations were also issued.

What's next:

The Mount Pleasant Building Inspection Department was notified due to the structural integrity of the residence.

This incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.