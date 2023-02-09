Expand / Collapse search

Mount Pleasant police chase, Kenosha County deputies arrest 2

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Deputies arrest two people after what started as a Mount Pleasant police chase (Courtesy: KCSD)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two people after a Mount Pleasant police chase Wednesday night, Feb. 8.

According to the sheriff's department, the high-speed chase started on State Highway 31 around 10:30 p.m. The chase was called off, but deputies spotted the vehicle a short time later in Kenosha County and a second chase began.

The second chase was called off due to the "highly reckless behavior" of the fleeing driver when the vehicle pulled into a Walmart parking lot. There, deputies found the vehicle and arrested the two people without further incident.