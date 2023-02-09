Mount Pleasant police chase, Kenosha County deputies arrest 2
article
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two people after a Mount Pleasant police chase Wednesday night, Feb. 8.
According to the sheriff's department, the high-speed chase started on State Highway 31 around 10:30 p.m. The chase was called off, but deputies spotted the vehicle a short time later in Kenosha County and a second chase began.
The second chase was called off due to the "highly reckless behavior" of the fleeing driver when the vehicle pulled into a Walmart parking lot. There, deputies found the vehicle and arrested the two people without further incident.