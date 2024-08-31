Mount Pleasant motorcycle crash, Illinois man flown to hospital

article

A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital after a Mount Pleasant crash Saturday afternoon, Aug. 31.

It happened near State Highway 32 and Sheridan Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 3:15 p.m.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said the motorcycle was headed north on STH-32 when it collided with a vehicle that was trying to turn south onto STH-32 from Sheridan Road.

The motorcyclist, who police identified as an 18-year-old Illinois man, was ejected. He was treated at the scene before being flown to a Milwaukee hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 61-year-old Mount Pleasant woman was the driver of the other vehicle involved.

MPPD said the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol.