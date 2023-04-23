Mount Pleasant missing woman last seen Saturday evening
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police need help to locate a missing woman last seen Saturday evening, April 22.
Susan Lonergan was last seen near 16th Street and Green Bay Road walking east on 16th Street toward Highway 31 with a purple walker.
Police said Lonergan suffers from memory loss.
She's 5'9" tall and weighs 175 pounds. She has gray hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hat and gray jacket with a hood.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Racine County dispatch at 262-886-2300.