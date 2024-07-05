Mt. Pleasant Police K-9 finds missing woman, 'a very good boy'

article

A Mount Pleasant police K9 found a missing and endangered elderly woman on Thursday, July 4.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, police were dispatched to the area of 90th and Spring Street for an 81-year-old elderly woman with dementia who had gone missing.

Mount Pleasant Police Officer Smetana and his K-9 partner Grizzly were working at the time, and responded.

Officer Smetana had Grizzly smell some of the missing person's clothing.

A track was conducted through some fields behind the home, where Grizzly pulled Officer Smetana into the woods and found the missing woman.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment for exposure and any other injuries.

According to a press release, it is the understanding that when Grizzly found her, he laid down right next to her and that K9 Grizzly is a "very good boy….and so is his handler."