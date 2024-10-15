Mount Pleasant July shooting; 2 arrested

article

The Brief Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Mount Pleasant. The shooting happened on July 5. Three people were injured. The suspects are accused of firing numerous shots into a large group of people who were celebrating the Fourth of July.



Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in Mount Pleasant on July 5. The shooting left three people wounded.

The two suspects were taken into custody on Oct. 10 after the Mount Pleasant Detective Bureau, The FBI Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force, and the U.S. Marshals Service executed multiple warrants.

Jashawn Williams, 25, of Kenosha was arrested and charged with recklessly endangering safety, first-degree reckless injury, and bail jumping.

Perreyon Townsend, 24, of Milwaukee was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, recklessly endangering safety, and first-degree reckless injury.

The shooting took place in the early morning hours of July 5 near 22nd and Racine Street in Mount Pleasant. The suspects are accused of firing numerous shots into a large group of people who were celebrating the Fourth of July.

Featured article

Three people were struck by gunfire and taken to local area hospitals for treatment of injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 ext. 7938 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com.