Mount Pleasant hotel officer impersonation, Racine man arrested

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A Racine man, 32, was arrested Sunday afternoon, April 17 after police say he falsely identified himself as a police officer at a Mount Pleasant hotel.

Police responded to the hotel on Hospitality Court just off of I-94 and Washington Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. and learned the man showed a badge, gave a badge number and named the department he supposedly worked for. He told the clerk he was doing a "sting operation," looking for people who had checked into the hotel under the names of Perez or Gonzalez.

According to police, an investigation revealed the man was not and has never been a police officer. He was taken to jail on a charge of impersonating a peace officer.

Mount Pleasant police said anyone who may doubt the identity of someone who claims to be a police officer should contact dispatch to have an officer sent to their location to confirm the identity. 

