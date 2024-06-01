article

Mount Pleasant police arrested five people after a fight broke out – and a gun was drawn – at a funeral on Saturday morning, June 1.

Police said they were called to Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home for the fight around 11:30 a.m. Officers spoke with witnesses and arrested the person who brandished the gun.

Four other people were subsequently arrested for their involvement in the "fight and melee" inside the funeral home, police said.

The South Shore Fire Department took one person who was in custody to a hospital after that person experienced a medical emergency. Once medically cleared, that person was then taken to the Racine County Jail.

One-hundred fifty people were present, according to officials.