Mount Pleasant fatal hit-and-run, police seek driver

A 49-year-old Racine man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Friday, May 26.

Mount Pleasant police were dispatched to State Highway 32 after numerous callers reported seeing a man lying in the roadway and vehicles swerving around him.

Officers found the victim in the southbound lane of STH 32 and pronounced him dead. After investigation, officials said the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound on STH 32, and the vehicle did not remain on the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Mount Pleasant hit-and-run on STH 32

Mount Pleasant police said the vehicle is believed to be a 2013-2017 Honda Accord, dark grey or silver metallic. The vehicle may have sustained heavy front-end damage, including damage to the left side mirror and possibly the windshield.