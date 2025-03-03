Mount Pleasant OWI crash; SUV driver slams into home, arrested

article

The Brief A driver of an SUV crashed into a Mount Pleasant home early on Saturday morning, Police determined the driver to be impaired. That person was arrested for operating while intoxicated. Nobody was hurt in the crash, but the house suffered some structural damage.



A driver of an SUV was arrested for operating while intoxicated on Saturday, March 2 after crashing into a house in Mount Pleasant.

Drunk driving crash

What we know:

Mount Pleasant police responded to the crash on Regency Hills Drive around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived on the scene, officers discovered that an SUV had collided with the front of a residence. They also noted the driver "exhibited signs of impairment," a news release says.

Officers determined the driver was operating the motor vehicle while impaired and was subsequently arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) – 1st Offense.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The vehicle and residence sustained significant damage due to the impact. The Mount Pleasant Building Inspection Department was notified due to the structural integrity of the residence.

There were no reported injuries to the driver or the residents inside the home at the time of the accident.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.



