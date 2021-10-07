Expand / Collapse search

Mount Pleasant couple robbed, suspects posed as We Energies workers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police are investigating a robbery near S. Green Bay Road and Larchmont Drive in which the suspects posed as We Energies workers.

A news release says the crime took place on Wednesday evening, Oct. 6. The victims told officers men arrived at their residence in an older white pick-up truck where they posed as We Energies workers. They were wearing work clothes and had COVID-type masks on. The men indicated they were there to check the trees' interference with the power lines. Officials say this was a ruse to lure the couple into the backyard. 

The couple challenged the men as to where their identification badges were showing a face and employment. The suspects were not wearing IDs – and stated they were "subcontractors" with Asplundh. Officials say when the couple was in the backyard with one male, the other was going through their property and stole approximately $400 cash. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Mount Pleasant Police Department confirmed no We Energies employees or subcontractors were in the area. 

Officials want to make sure the public is aware of this Incident as this poses a safety concern for residents. The Department wants to remind citizens to ensure to not let anyone into your home who claims to be from a business without proper identification. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If there are any questions or suspicions, officials recommend that people reach out to the business the persons claim to be associated with or contact the police for an officer to respond. 

Gun, drugs seized in Racine traffic stop; 2 persons arrested
article

Gun, drugs seized in Racine traffic stop; 2 persons arrested

A traffic stop on I-94 in Racine County led to the arrest of two persons as well as the seizure of a gun, ammunition, and drugs on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Sturtevant bar fight: 2 charged with various offenses
article

Sturtevant bar fight: 2 charged with various offenses

Racine County Sheriff's deputies were called the Blue Badger Bar in the Village of Sturtevant around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a fight.

COVID-related items included in Waukesha time capsule

Waukesha hopes to share a snapshot of daily life in 2021 with future generations. T-shirts, restaurant menus, law enforcement patches and more are being tucked into the city’s time capsule.