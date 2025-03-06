Mount Pleasant boy calls police over ice cream, gets sweet surprise

The Brief The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a 4-year-old's call over ice cream this week. While Dez'Riel had a change of heart and asked police not to pursue charges, he did receive a sweet treat from his new friends. Mount Pleasant police said they were happy to use this as a teachable and trust-building moment.



The Mount Pleasant Police Department is used to getting calls, but this week, they were called out to something they'd never seen before.

The backstory:

It’s a visit the Lowery family never expected.

To 4-year-old Dez'Riel, it was about as big as an emergency can get.

"He got the Siri activated and he said, ‘hey Siri, call the police,’" his mother, LaKaydra Lowery, said. "They came and they kind of spoke to him and explained to him, like, ‘We'd like to help you but can't come just because you want ice cream,’ and he's like, ‘okay, I understand.’"

Dez'Riel's mother did not get arrested. She said she didn't even eat his ice cream. But the toddler did get a warning.

What they're saying:

"This is probably one of the best calls we'll have in our whole entire career," officer Rachel Gardinier said. "He was very adamant that this was a police matter, and we did let him know what guidelines it is to call the police."

While Dez'Riel had a change of heart and asked police not to pursue charges, he did receive a sweet treat from his new friends.

"Just being able to make his day makes our day," officer Francesca Ostergaard said.

Mount Pleasant police said they were happy to use this as a teachable and trust-building moment.