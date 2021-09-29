Mount Pleasant police: Illinois man injured, held onto moving car

Mount Pleasant police were called to an accident Wednesday, Sept. 29 after a report of a man hanging from the side of a vehicle before falling onto the road.

A preliminary investigation found a 25-year-old Illinois man stopped near the intersection of Sunnyslope and Kelsey, got out of his running vehicle and walked into the intersection.

A vehicle driven by an 84-year-old Racine woman was trying to turn onto Sunnyslope but was forced to stop due to the Illinois man's presence. Police said the two talked until the Illinois man became argumentative and grabbed onto the open rear passenger window as the woman began to slowly drive away.

The man then fell to the ground and sustained significant injuries. He was taken to the hospital for initial treatment before being taken to another hospital via Flight for Life due.

Police said the man and woman did not know each other prior to the incident.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was called to assist with the accident reconstruction. This incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

