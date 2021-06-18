Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run, 1 arrested

By Kaitlyn Herzog
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Milwaukee's south side Monday, June 14. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near 1st and Lapham.

Police say a vehicle disregarded a red light and struck a motorcyclist. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. His vehicle was later located unoccupied. 

The motorcyclist, a 42-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, a 19-year-old male, was recently arrested. Criminal Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Fatal crash in Milwaukee; driver runs red light, strikes traffic pole
slideshow

Fatal crash in Milwaukee; driver runs red light, strikes traffic pole

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Friday, June 18 near 60th Street and Capitol Drive.