Motorcycle crash near 33rd and McKinley, Cudahy man injured
MILWAUKEE - A 58-year-old Cudahy man was injured in a motorcycle crash near 33rd and McKinley on Saturday morning, April 29.
Milwaukee police said the crash happened around 8 a.m.
Officials said the motorcyclist lost control after going over a speed hump and slid down the roadway. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.