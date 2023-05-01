Expand / Collapse search

Motorcycle crash near 33rd and McKinley, Cudahy man injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A 58-year-old Cudahy man was injured in a motorcycle crash near 33rd and McKinley on Saturday morning, April 29.

Milwaukee police said the crash happened around 8 a.m.

Officials said the motorcyclist lost control after going over a speed hump and slid down the roadway. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.