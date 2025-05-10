Mother's Day 2025: Give your mom a shout-out on FOX6 with a photo!

article

Sunday, May 11, is Mother's Day!

It's a day to show the mother in your life just how much she truly means to you.

Take her out to dinner, write her a letter, or get her some flowers.

Related article

And there's another way you can show that love: wish her a happy Mother's Day by submitting a photo to FOX6!

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Submit a photo along with a short message if you choose in the gallery below and get a shout-out on FOX6 WakeUp on Sunday.