Mother says woman opened fire on juveniles at Wauwatosa Red Lobster

A manager at the Wauwatosa Red Lobster on Mayfair Road issued a statement Monday after a shots fired incident Sunday, Feb. 7, as police searched for the shooter.

An employee told a FOX6 News crew on the scene a dispute between restaurant patrons led to the incident. After the fight was over, a woman opened fire inside. No one was injured.

On Monday, Wauwatosa police noted an active investigation involving minors and said nearly 20 hours after the incident, authorities were only able to speak with three people involved.

In the meantime, a woman called the FOX6 newsroom Monday saying she was the mother of one of the minors, adding a woman started the altercation with the juveniles.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

She alleged after the altercation, the woman went outside to get a gun and then opened fire towards the minors.

FOX6 News made multiple efforts to further interview the Wisconsin mother who called but several of our phone calls went unanswered.

FOX6 also asked Wauwatosa police about the shooter. All they could say Monday was that they were actively searching for the armed individual, adding no citations or arrests had been made and no charges had been filed against anyone involved as they investigate the motive in the altercation caught on camera.

In a statement, a manager at Red Lobster said: "The safety and security of our guests is our top priority. We take these situations very seriously and are grateful no one was hurt. Thanks to the support of the local police department in handling this incident. Red Lobster is cooperating with this investigation."