Homicide suspect arrested in Mexico, wanted for teen's 2008 death

Vidal Rodriguez-Alvarez

MILWAUKEE - Federal authorities confirm Vidal Rodriguez-Alvarez – featured on Wisconsin's Most Wanted in 2008 – was arrested in Mexico for homicide.

The 32-year-old from Milwaukee faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide.

Milwaukee police issued an arrest warrant for Rodriguez-Alvarez more than a decade ago after a teenage girl died, stabbed in the head with a screwdriver.

A criminal complaint states the victim – 15-year-old Liliano Razo – was in a minivan with some other teenagers. There was an argument between rival gang members and the screwdriver was thrown into the van. It hit Razo in the head. She died three days later.

According to court documents, Rodriguez-Alvarez was in custody on May 30 and made an initial court appearance on June 1 – a judge setting cash bond at $500,000.

On June 8, he waived his preliminary hearing. He is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on June 22.

