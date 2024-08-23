Mosquitoes in Milwaukee County test positive for West Nile virus

article

The brief Mosquitoes in the Milwaukee County area have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). While a majority of people who contract West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms, it can cause severe illness in older adults and those with compromised immune symptoms. Area health departments are providing some tips to prevent mosquito bites and mosquito-proof your home.



The Health Departments of the City of Milwaukee, North Shore, and Wauwatosa are urging residents to take precautions against mosquito bites.

While no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in the area in 2024, there have been confirmed cases in both people and animals elsewhere in Wisconsin.

According to the Milwaukee Health Department, WNV is transmitted to humans and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito, which acquires the virus by feeding on infected birds. The virus does not spread directly between people, animals, or from animals to humans.

Most people infected with WNV (about 80%) do not develop symptoms. Those who do may experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, rash, and fatigue.

However, in rare cases (less than 1%), the virus can cause severe illness with symptoms that include high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, confusion, tremors, paralysis, and coma.

Older adults and those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of developing serious, potentially fatal complications.

Anyone who suspects they may have WNV should contact a healthcare provider promptly.

Wisconsin public health officials have monitored the spread of WNV since 2001, with an average of 18 cases reported annually. Human WNV infections have been documented from June through October, with the majority of cases occurring in August and September.

To minimize the risk of WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses, the best course of action is to reduce exposure to mosquitoes and eliminate breeding sites. Mosquito activity, and the associated risk of WNV, will persist throughout the summer until a hard frost (temperatures below 28°F for at least four consecutive hours) happens.

Local health departments recommend the following tips to protect yourself and your family:

Avoid Mosquito Bites

Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and clothing.

Treat clothing with permethrin before going outdoors; avoid applying permethrin directly to your skin.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities during the evening or early morning hours when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks to reduce skin exposure.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home