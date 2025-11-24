Morgan Geyser escape: Madison PD says they were not initially alerted

The Brief Morgan Geyser escaped a Madison group home and remained at large for nearly 24 hours. The Madison Police Department was not informed of the escape until 7:46 a.m. Sunday, roughly 11.5 hours after group home staff confirmed she was missing. Geyser, who had admitted to a 2014 stabbing, was apprehended Sunday night in Posen, Illinois.



Madison police say they did not know Morgan Geyser's escape from a group home for 11 ½ hours, and they did not hear about it from the state.

Geyser's escape

Timeline:

Geyser, who admitted to stabbing her classmate back in 2014, managed to escape from a Madison group home and avoid arrest for nearly 24 hours.

According to the Madison Police Department, Geyser was last seen at the group home around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22.

At about 9:30 p.m., Madison police said the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) received an alert that the GPS monitoring bracelet was malfunctioning.

Two hours later, DOC got in touch with the group home.

Around 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Madison police said group home staff confirmed to the state that Geyser was missing and her bracelet was actually there, and not on her leg.

Around 12 a.m. Sunday, the state issued a warrant.

Madison police were notified

What they're saying:

Officials with the Madison Police Department say they did not know any of this at the time. They say it was not until the next day, at 7:46 a.m. Sunday, that someone from the group home called 911.

"The time was not ideal. But, we’ll take a look at it. We’ll work with DOC to figure out how do we improve on it the next go-around. The important thing is we were collaborating well when the time came," said Madison Police Chief John Patterson. "The timing can certainly get better on the next one."

FOX6 News has three questions for the Wisconsin DOC:

Why was there a delay alerting the Madison Police Department that Morgan Geyser was missing? Did the state actively search for Geyser Saturday night? What resources did the state deeply to find Geyser?

State reaction

What they're saying:

The Department of Health Services (DHS) said it has custody of all people in Wisconsin who were found "not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect." DHS said it cannot confirm or deny any information about a person who may be in their care because of patient privacy laws.

The state said not all alerts are the result of tampering. So the state's DOC monitoring center tries to contact the person. If that does not work, it will contact the facility, the person's agent and get a warrant.

Again, it was Sunday night that Posen, Illinois police said they arrested Geyser.