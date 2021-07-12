More tax cuts, Assembly speaker suggests

The Wisconsin Assembly speaker suggests he could consider even more tax cuts. It comes after Governor Tony Evers signed what he touted as one of the largest tax cuts in Wisconsin history. There are new questions about how the state should spend $550 million left in the pot.



Republicans planned to send $550 million dollars to the state’s Rainy Day Fund. Think of it as a savings account. Instead, Democratic Governor Tony Evers used his partial veto to put that money in the General Fund. Think of it as the checking account.

Gov. Tony Evers

"There is money left in the state coffers that can be used for schools and other issues," said Evers.

But Evers will need to convince the Legislature.

"This budget leaves much unfinished business, and there is always more work to do," said Evers. "In the coming weeks and months, I will continue to engage the Legislature to use the state resources that are yet available to further invest in these priorities, and I hope the Legislature will join me in this important work so that we can continue our important work so that we can continue our state’s economic recovery."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Speaker Robin Vos says Wisconsin schools are already getting enough through the budget and billions in federal COVID-19 aid.

"I’m proud of the funding we provided to schools," said Vos. "It’s not going to go up, but I am certainly looking at the possibility that now the money is in the bottom line, perhaps we can even do another tax cut."

Elmbrook School Board Treasurer Glen Allgaier says the federal money is for COVID-related expenses and he hopes the state will give schools more money.

"Just like any company, where faced with inflationary increases; 1.5 to 2% a year in the last five years," Allgaier. "We have to cover those, so over the next two years, we’ll be faced with having to reduce our total budget by $4 million."

"Education is getting more money than they ever had in Wisconsin history," said Senator Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield. "The amount of federal dollars is jaw-dropping. It’s really a district-by-district conversation because I think there are a few districts that could have a case that we could do a little more in the future, but there’s other districts that are so flush in cash, they’re going to have trouble spending it all."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Without agreement on how to spend the $550 million, that money will sit in the state's General Fund.