Morales-Milwaukee $627K settlement; Common Council set to approve

Milwaukee's Common Council is expected to approve a settlement for former Chief Alfonso Morales, closing the chapter on a nearly year-long legal battle.

The city admitted it violated Morales' due process rights when the Fire and Police Commission demoted him to captain in August 2020. Both sides reached a $627,000 deal. It passed through the Judiciary and Legislation Committee before heading to the full council.

As the settlement is expected to be approved by the full council Tuesday, the city of Fitchburg is considering Morales to be its top cop. He is one of four candidates for the job. The Police and Fire commission there discussed the interview process.

Morales is expected to meet with city leaders there next week, taking questions from the public.

The Fitchburg chief decision is expected to be made by mid-August. In the meantime, Milwaukee is still looking for its new chief. That decision will be left to the Fire and Police Commission here.