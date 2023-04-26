Month after Milwaukee apartment evacuation, no end in sight, high TCE persists

A month-long hotel stay is wearing on some in Milwaukee. Far from a vacation, it’s an ongoing evacuation.

Residents of the evacuated Community Within the Corridor apartment building said Wednesday, April 26 they still have no clue when they can go back home.

After more than a month, the Milwaukee Health Department said an emergency order is still in place, closing the Community Within the Corridor apartment building to its residents while developers work to reduce high levels of a potentially dangerous chemical.

"It’s so big for like, a one-bedroom," said Matrix Martinez.

Matrix Martinez

There’s no place like home, especially, the first you can call your own.

"I never had my own bedroom before," said Martinez. "I loved the apartment I’m staying in. It was my first apartment."

An unwelcome guest intruded not only the building but the lives of more than 150 people who lived there.

"They said something about health issues," said Martinez.

FOX6 spoke with Martinez the day he learned he had to leave his first apartment because of vapors from a potentially dangerous chemical called TCE. A month later, he’s still staying in a hotel.

"It’s a lot," he said. "I try working a lot because I don’t like being in here all day every day."

Community Within the Corridor

The hotel rooms are paid for by Community Within the Corridor along with money for meals and transportation.

"They’re doing their best, and I can thank them for that," said Martinez.

Still, Martinez said he’s now much farther away from work, and he has no clue when he can go home.

"Sometimes, the bus doesn’t come on time, and I have to spend $35 just to get a ride from here to work," said Martinez.

Community Within the Corridor

CWC sent the state an emergency corrective action plan with how they’re improving their vapor mitigation system, including sealing cracks and holes in the building. Their most recent TCE tests still show higher levels than what’s considered acceptable.

In a statement from CWC, they said, "We are encouraged to see test results showing levels of TCE dropping in the building; however, there is more work that needs to be done."

"Are we going to be OK staying in there, or is it going to come back?" said Martinez. "We don’t know."

Martinez said when that work is done he's looking forward to going home.

"Nice apartment," said Martinez. "I love it."

Community Within the Corridor

CWC said it’s difficult to predict when residents can go home, but they’re committed to making that happen as soon as possible, and ultimately, the health department will make that decision.

Some residents told FOX6 they don't plan to move back.