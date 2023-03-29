Milwaukee CWC evacuation, accountability sought: 'Somebody dropped the ball'

As crews work to remove the potentially dangerous chemical TCE from Milwaukee's Community Within the Corridor apartment building, we're learning more about what led up to the evacuation of more than 150 residents.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources made their emails and correspondence with CWC developers and associates public. They show on Monday, March 27, one developer suggested a plan to possibly move second and third-floor residents back after testing done Thursday. The DNR nixed that already, saying there need to be more steps taken for resident safety.

Those residents said they’re frustrated and want accountability.

"CWC is already housed in an area where there’s already issues with poverty, issues with employment," said Bridgett Wilder. "Now, you take away quality living."

With all Wilder is now juggling, she said she wants to know who dropped the ball.

"I want answers," said Wilder. "Why were we allowed to move in that space anyway?"

Wilder and other displaced CWC residents are staying in a hotel on the south side, away from access to necessities like clothes and medicine and often, far from school and work.

"A lot of people getting up trying to figure out, ‘How am I going to get to work?'" said Wilder. "That, to me, was outstandingly devastating."

Documents from the DNR show the agency did not approve CWC’s vapor mitigation plan sent in late December 2022. Fox6 has learned residents already occupied the building in December, but the DNR didn’t know that, strongly recommending in January that CWC complete "all necessary rounds of commissioning prior to any occupancy" to avoid health risks to residents.

In a revised plan from February sent to the DNR, CWC associates said they could finish that testing in August 2023.

The plan, sent from K. Singh & Associates, Inc. "on behalf of the Community Within the Corridor Limited Partnership," said that a six-month delay on moving residents in would put an "enormous economic burden on the development which would have a chilling effect on all other redevelopment projects involving TCE in the State."

The correspondence went on to say "if TCE is detected, proper notifications will be provided and corrective actions will be taken."

In a February email, the DNR generally approved the revised plan with comments, writing ""The DNR understands that, depending on sampling results, the responsible party plans to occupy the building following the first round of commissioning. In consideration of public health, safety, and welfare, the DNR strongly recommends completing all necessary rounds of commissioning prior to any occupancy to avoid potentially exposing future residents to indoor air contamination that may present acute health risks."

It took multiple requests from the DNR for CWC to tell them people were already living in the building. That was the day before they learned of exceptionally high TCE levels.

"Hey, somebody dropped the ball," said Wilder.

Wilder said she wants to know who's going to pick up the pieces and take responsibility.

"I need to know who to hold accountable," said Wilder.

The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services gave the go-ahead for residents to move in 2022, saying they knew nothing of the chemical hazard.

FOX6 News has asked them and the DNR and developers where accountability should lie with this. We haven't yet heard back.

On Tuesday, Roers Companies, LLC and Scott Crawford, Inc., developers of CWC, issued a statement saying in part, "We understand what a disruption and inconvenience this has been for our residents, and our goal is to effectively address this matter and remove any potential health concerns quickly, in order to return residents back to their homes and daily lives as soon as possible."

Milwaukee Health Department statement

"The management company will be taking over the rehousing initiatives after this weekend. They’ll be moved to extended stay hotels that have kitchenette areas and more amenities. MHD will be assisting with relocation and some continued staffing and support, but the responsibility of the housing, food, etc. will be transferred over to building development/management. The transfer will be done in phases so that we can ensure the residents have continued support."