Milwaukee fatal crash at Teutonia and Mill; 23-year-old man charged

article

The Brief A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal crash that occurred on Feb. 18. It happened in the area of Teutonia and Mill. The two vehicles involved were a 2024 Hyundai Sonata and a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu did not survive her injuries.



A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in connection with a fatal crash that occurred near Teutonia and Mill on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The accused is 23-year-old Montavious Henderson.

Fatal crash

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police began receiving 911 calls around 11:40 p.m. that day regarding a crash in the area of Teutonia and Mill.

Per the complaint, one caller stated there was a "two vehicle" crash at that location. Another caller stated one person was falling down outside the vehicle and that person appeared injured.

When police arrived at the scene, they spoke with the Northshore Fire Department, who advised officers that the crash involved a total of two vehicles and two occupants.

The two vehicles involved were a 2024 Hyundai Sonata and a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Northshore Fire Department stated the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was in critical condition and that she may not survive. The driver of the 2024 Hyundai Sonata, later identified as Montavious Henderson, had a serious leg injury.

Both drivers were taken to Froedtert Hospital for their injuries. The driver of the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu did not survive her injuries, the complaint states.

An officer noted that damage to the victim’s Chevrolet and the Hyundai Henderson was driving shows that Henderson was traveling at a high speed when he hit the victim’s vehicle, court filings say.

Video footage

What we know:

Officers later reviewed surveillance footage, which captured the intersection of Teutonia and Mill, where the crash occurred.

According to the complaint, this video shows the victim’s Chevrolet traveling eastbound on West Mill Road through the intersection. The video shows that the victim had a green traffic signal.

Per the complaint, the video also shows the Hyundai, operated by Henderson, traveling northbound on Teutonia Avenue through a red traffic signal at a high speed. The two vehicles then crashed.

Suspended driver's license

What we know:

According to the complaint, a review of Henderson's certified Department of Transportation driver’s record shows that at the time of the crash, his driver’s license was suspended.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

That same record shows several prior convictions for Operating While Suspended, which shows that Henderson was aware that his driver’s license was suspended, the complaint states.

That includes:

Convicted on September 19, 2024, for Operating While Suspended in Glendale Municipal Court for driving on July 15, 2024

Convicted on June 20, 2024, for Operating While Suspended in Milwaukee Municipal Court for driving on May 7, 2024

In custody

Montavious Henderson is charged with the following:

Second degree reckless homicide, habitual criminality repeater

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended, cause death, habitual criminality repeater

Henderson made his initial appearance in court on Feb. 24. The cash bond was set at $18,000. He is due back in court on March 4 for a preliminary hearing.