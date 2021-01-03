Monolith appears in Wauwatosa's County Grounds Park

article

Monoliths are having a moment.

While these tall, usually metal structures have appeared in desert canyons, California hilltops and even Romania, it seems another has appeared in Wauwatosa's County Grounds Park.

Wauwatosa monolith

The phenomenon started back in mid-November when a monolith was discovered in a remote area of Utah. A 12-foot structure was taken down days later only after the Utah Bureau of Land Management joked about its origin:

Festive monoliths have also been erected. A gingerbread monolith was spotted in San Francisco around Christmas. It's since been taken down, but a shrine remains. Of course, it does.

