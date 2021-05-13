Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls: Customer’s money stolen at sports bar

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that happened Saturday, May 1 at DJ’s Goalpost Sports Bar and Grill. It happened around 2 a.m. 

Police say two female customers were involved in a theft of money from another customer. 

One suspect left the area in a red vehicle.

If you can provide any information please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department reference case #21-013123 / Officer Dalpra.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

Milwaukee recycling fire, no injuries reported
slideshow

Milwaukee recycling fire, no injuries reported

Firefighters on Thursday, May 13 responded to a fire at Alter Metal Recycling near 16th and Bruce on Milwaukee's south side.

Milwaukee COVID restrictions eased June 15, emphasis on vaccinations
slideshow

Milwaukee COVID restrictions eased June 15, emphasis on vaccinations

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson announced on Thursday, May 13 that beginning on Tuesday, June 15, the City of Milwaukee will transition away from many of the COVID restrictions.

Milwaukee to ease COVID restrictions beginning June 15

The City of Milwaukee will be easing COVID restrictions beginning June 15.