Menomonee Falls: Customer’s money stolen at sports bar

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that happened Saturday, May 1 at DJ’s Goalpost Sports Bar and Grill. It happened around 2 a.m.

Police say two female customers were involved in a theft of money from another customer.

One suspect left the area in a red vehicle.



If you can provide any information please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department reference case #21-013123 / Officer Dalpra.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.