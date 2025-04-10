Money to help crime victims falling; impact on WI groups trying to help

The Brief Funding for helping victims of crime has been hard to come by. Now, groups involved in helping those victims are being force to make cuts. Federal money for crime victims has been falling in recent years. Wisconsin officials are seeking ways to bridge financial gaps so victims can get the help they need.



Groups on the front lines of helping crime victims are being forced to cut jobs. The groups say that is limiting the work to stop the cycle of violence.

When a person is sexually abused or in a violent relationship, they can find help at Sojourner Family Peace Center.

But these days, the center has less staff.

"When you hear organizations talk about having to layoff and reduce their mental health services, that's a problem, because there's nobody helping those kids unwind the impact the violence in their lives. And they grow into this legacy of violence and never get the care and attention they need. So they repeat the behavior," said Carmen Pitre, President and CEO for Sojourner Family Peace Center. "Last year, the cuts in VOCA funding resulted in a $500,000 loss for Sojourner, elimination of 10 positions."

The federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) brings in money from fines in federal convictions. It goes to the states – and Wisconsin awards it to community groups across the state, like the Hmong American Women's Association. The Hmong American Women's Association cut about five of their ten positions to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

"We did have to lay off staff, and so that significantly impacted our ability to provide advocacy support for a lot of folks in our communities," said Tammie Xiong of the Hmong American Women's Association.

Wisconsin awards federal funds

In fiscal 2020, Wisconsin's Department of Justice awarded $45 million of federal funds to victim service providers around the state.

In fiscal 2023 and 2024, the state used some federal American Rescue Plan Act money to fill some of the gaps. That kept funding for this state program at about $44 million. In 2024, the state legislature added $10 million.

In fiscal year 2025, which started in the fall, Wisconsin handed out $13 million. That is a 70% drop compared with the average from 2020.

"Victim service providers across the state are facing a funding crisis," said Josh Kaul, Wisconsin Attorney General.

Where to get more money

As Wisconsin hashes out the next two-year budget, Kaul is asking the state for $67.8 million to help victims. Gov. Tony Evers had a similar number in his budget proposal.

The attorney general pointed out the state has a $4 billion surplus. Will the legislature say "yes?" Groups like the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association and the Badger State Sheriff's Association support it.