Mold remediation assistance; Milwaukee residents may be eligible

article

The Brief Milwaukee residents are still dealing with the aftermath of this year’s August flooding, which caused significant damage to many properties and material losses. Individuals who apply for FEMA assistance may be eligible for Clean and Sanitize Assistance. If you need to apply for federal assistance, the deadline to submit your application is Nov. 12.



Historic flooding impacted communities across southeast Wisconsin in August and Milwaukee residents are still dealing with the aftermath. One of the main issues that continues to cause concerns is mold and how to address it.

Mold Remediation Assistance

What we know:

In most cases, individuals who applied for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) received funds for mold remediation as part of their payment, but may not be aware of it.

Homeowners who have already received funds from FEMA but continue to have a mold problem may appeal for additional damages. The appeal will initiate a second inspection, which will be performed at the damaged home.

Individuals who apply for FEMA assistance may be eligible for Clean and Sanitize Assistance, which could provide a $300 one-time payment to eligible residents to assist with mold cleanup, preventing additional loss and potential health or safety concerns.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Application deadline

What you can do:

Reminder: if you need to apply for federal assistance, the deadline to submit your application is Nov. 12. You can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, call (800) 621-3362, or by visiting a local disaster recovery center.

To schedule a property inspection for potential foundation damage, contact DNS at (414) 286- 2268 or submit a request online.

Resources & Reporting