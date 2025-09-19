MMSD: 20,000 gallons of wastewater leaked into Lake Michigan
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) announced on Friday, Sept. 19, that roughly 20,000 gallons of wastewater "escaped the treatment process" and ended up in Lake Michigan.
What we know:
MMSD posted on its website that around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18, a "Veolia employee observed influent at the South Shore Water Reclamation Facility escaping the treatment process into a roadway and entering a storm drain that leads ultimately to Lake Michigan. We’ve estimated about 20,000 gallons escaped the treatment process."
MMSD is investigating this incident. It has also reported it to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
